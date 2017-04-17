Tennis: Borna Coric wins first ATP title at Grand Prix Hassan II

MARRAKECH (REUTERS) - Croatian Borna Coric claimed his first ATP title when he battled back to beat experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, playing in only his second Tour final, won 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 and saved four match points before sealing victory.

Third seed Kohlschreiber looked on course for victory when he led by a set and 3-0 but Coric recovered to level the final on a tiebreak.

Coric then clawed back a 2-4 deficit in the decider before claiming victory in two hours 38 minutes.

It was a huge week for Coric, who has suffered a marked loss of form and has slumped to 79 in the rankings, having been tipped to challenge for major honours.