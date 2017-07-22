Tennis: Australian Peter 'Becker Wrecker' Doohan dies after short battle with illness

Sydney (AFP) - Australian Peter Doohan, who famously upset German great Boris Becker at Wimbledon, has died at the age of 56, Tennis Australia (TA) said on Saturday.

Doohan, dubbed the 'Becker Wrecker' after defeating then two-time defending champion Becker at Wimbledon in 1987, passed away from motor neurone disease diagnosed just nine weeks ago.

Doohan reached a career-high world ranking of 43 and won five titles.

"Peter was unbeaten in Davis Cup representation. He won the South Australian Open singles title and reached No.15 in doubles," TA said in a statement.

"Following his retirement, Peter coached in the United States, after first studying at the University of Arkansas, where he was (an) All-American and a NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) champion. He returned to live in Australia in 2009."

TA said the tennis community rallied around Doohan with a number of fund raisers during his battle with a particularly aggressive form of motor neurone disease.