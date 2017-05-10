Tennis: Andy Murray makes strong start in Madrid

MADRID (AFP) - World number one Andy Murray enjoyed a comfortable start to his quest for a third Madrid Masters title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Romania's Marius Copil on Tuesday (May 9).

Murray has struggled for form and fitness since soaring to the top of the world rankings at the end of last year.

However, the Scot had far too much guile for the big-serving world number 104 as he didn't face a single break point in sealing victory in just under 90 minutes on court.

Murray will face either Lucas Pouille or Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the last 16 on Thursday.

The Wimbledon champion passed up two chances to break the Copil serve in the second game of the match.

But Murray eventually made his move and let out a cry of joy with a brilliant cross-court half-volley to break Copil's resistance and take the first set 6-4.

One break in the sixth game was also enough for Murray to take the second set as he easily served out for the match.

Ninth seed David Goffin became the first man into the third round with a routine 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 win over Germany's Florian Mayer.

Australia's Bernard Tomic was dumped out by Ryan Harrison in his first-round clash 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

And Nicolas Almagro will face second seed Novak Djokovic as he begins life without long-term coach Marian Vajda on Wednesday after beating fellow Spaniard Tommy Robredo 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Rafael Nadal is also in action on Wednesday against Italy's Fabio Fognini.

In the women's Madrid Open defending champion Simona Halep came from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Roberta Vinci 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) to reach the third round.

Halep very nearly became the latest seed to fall in a decimated bottom half of the draw after early exits for Karolina Pliskova, Garbine Muguruza and Johanna Konta.

However, the Romanian bounced back from losing nine of 11 games from 2-2 in the second set to force the deciding set into a tie-break.

And with 34-year-old Vinci sensing her chance had gone, Halep raced through the tie-break to set up a last-16 clash with Australian 16th seed Samantha Stosur.