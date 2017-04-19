Tennis: Andy Murray back from layoff to reach Monte Carlo third round, Wawrinka taken the distance

PARIS (REUTERS) - World No. 1 Andy Murray beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 7-5, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, as he made his return from a five-week injury layoff on Wednesday.

The Briton, who had a first-round bye, had not played competitive tennis since injuring his elbow in March.

The 29-year-old dropped serve twice but was still a cut above his opponent in the first European clay-court tournament of the season, with the May 28-June 11 French Open already looming.

The three-time Grand Slam champion next takes on 15th seed Albert Ramos.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria lost only four first service points, as he beat Robin Haase 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Belgian 10th seed David Goffin.

Fifth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia destroyed France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-0 and Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka survived a second-set blip to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-2, 4-6 6-2.