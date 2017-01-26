Tennis: 7 facts and stats to know about the Williams sisters who reached Aussie Open final

MELBOURNE - Tennis' famed Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - have made it to the final of the 2017 Australian Open women's singles final.

Serena, 35, beat unseeded Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 in just 50 minutes on Thursday (Jan 26). Earlier in the day, Venus, 36, rolled back the years to beat fellow-American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3 in the other semi-final.

In the modern era of tennis, we look at one of the most talented pairs of siblings ever to grace the court with their athleticism, fighting attitude, and pure unbridled joy whenever they win, even at the expense of each other. We also look at how they stack up against each other in numbers, and what's at stake in the final on Saturday.

1. Previous Australian Open final clash

2003: The only time Venus and Serena pulled off such a feat in Australia, with Serena winning the title 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4.

If you're wondering, in popular culture then, Norah Jones won Song of the Year for Don't Know Why at the Grammys that year. Chicago won the Best Picture award at the Oscars then.

2. Previous Grand Slam final clash

2009: The last time the Williams sisters contested a Grand Slam singles final, and it was at Wimbledon. Serena won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

In popular culture then, Coldplay won Song of the Year for Viva La Vida at the Grammys that year. Slumdog Millionaire won the Best Picture award at the Oscars then.

3. Hail Venus

Venus' comeback to the top echelon of the sport is remarkable, as she was diagnosed with Sjogrens Syndrome six years ago. It is a debilitating autoimmune disease in which the white blood cells attack the glands that produce tears and saliva. She said it affects her energy level and causes fatigue and joint pain.

4. Oldest Women's Grand Slam singles final in Open era

The Williamses have a combined age of 71, but in the era of power tennis, Venus and Serena have shown that age is just a number.

"For us both to be in the final is the biggest dream come true for us." #Serena on playing #Venus in the final #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/C8aSHSsxE0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2017

5. Serena superior

The sisters have met each other in 8 Grand Slam singles finals so far and Serena holds a 6-2 advantage.

6. Who's chasing how many Majors

Venus hopes to win an eighth major title, and her first since Wimbledon in 2008. If Serena wins, it would take her past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major wins. A win would also draw her to within one of the all-time benchmarks of 24 Grand Slam singles titles - set by Australian Margaret Court.

7. Top spot at stake

Serena - ranked second behind Germany's Angelique Kerber now - can snatch the world No. 1 spot back if she beats 17th-ranked Venus on Saturday.

Sources: Australian Open, WTA.com, AFP, BBC, ABC