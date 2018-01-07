Svitolina, Halep in top form for Aussie Open

BRISBANE • Ukraine's Elina Svitolina laid down her marker as a serious contender for the Australian Open when she demolished Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1 in the Brisbane International final yesterday.

Svitolina, ranked sixth in the world, fired 10 aces and never faced a break point on the way to a 10th career tour title. She raced to a 3-0 lead before 23-year-old Sasnovich found her range with some lethal backhands and briefly threatened to make it a contest.

Svitolina, however, unleashed a series of powerful groundstrokes to break again and clinch the first set, before running away with the match in just over an hour.

"It was a tough, tough off-season," third seed Svitolina, also 23, said on court after the match. "To start with a trophy is always very, very special. There is not only on serve that I'm working on during the off-season, there's lots of things.

"To be a good, consistent player you have to work on everything and to be really confident with all the parts of your game. Of course, the serve is one of them because you can get free points off that.

"It was very important to use what I was working on, and it was working. I was playing better and better and the serve worked really good this week."

Having landed her first silverware of the season, Svitolina now heads to the Australian Open - which starts on Jan 15 - with her eyes fixed firmly on a maiden Grand Slam trophy.

She won five titles on the tour last year, more than any other woman player. She will climb two places when the new rankings are released tomorrow and will go into the first Grand Slam of the year as the fourth seed.

Svitolina made the third round last year but could be among the favourites this time, especially after defending champion Serena Williams - who had a baby just four months ago - withdrew.

World No. 1 Simona Halep is another strong contender after her 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 win over defending champion Katerina Siniakova to bag the Shenzhen Open last night.

In Perth, Roger Federer won his second Hopman Cup after teaming with Belinda Bencic to give Switzerland a 2-1 win over Germany.

The world No. 2 defeated Alexander Zverev, ranked fourth, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-2. Germany's Angelique Kerber levelled the tie after beating Bencic 6-4, 6-1. The Swiss duo then smashed the Germans 4-3 (5-3), 4-2 in the first-to-four mixed doubles to claim the trophy.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

