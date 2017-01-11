Sports World: Crouch inks one-year

Crouch inks one-year extension at Stoke

LONDON • Striker Peter Crouch has signed a new one-year deal with Stoke City, keeping him at the Premier League football club to the end of next season.

The 35-year-old joined Stoke in August 2011 for a then-club record fee of £10 million (S$17.42 million) and has scored 49 goals in 186 appearances.

REUTERS

Lee joins Allardyce at Crystal Palace

LONDON • Former England assistant manager Sammy Lee has linked up with Sam Allardyce again at Crystal Palace, the Premier League football club announced yesterday.

Lee worked with Allardyce, who was sacked as England manager in September following a newspaper sting, at the national team and also at Bolton Wanderers.

REUTERS

Injured Kyrgios pulls out of exhibition

SYDNEY • World No. 14 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of a World Tennis Challenge exhibition in Adelaide yesterday with a knee injury ahead of the Australian Open.

Prior to the exhibition, he had told reporters that his left knee injury has been plaguing him for weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wu Swee Sin joins MP & Silva as MD

MP & Silva announced yesterday its appointment of Wu Swee Sin as managing director, Asia Pacific (excluding China, Japan and Korea). Wu, who will start the new role on Feb 1, joins from Lagardere Sports Asia and has over 25 years' experience in the sports and entertainment industry in Asia.