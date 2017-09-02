Pregnant Serena Williams in labour: Report

MIAMI (AFP) - Tennis superstar Serena Williams - whose absence from women's tennis has shaken up the game - has gone into labour at a clinic in West Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported on Friday (Sept 1).

Williams, who will turn 36 later this week, was admitted on Wednesday to St Mary's Medical Centre, which shut down an entire floor to provide security for the megastar, the local CBS affiliate said.

The network also said the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion - who revealed she was pregnant in April - was induced overnight.

Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have said they plan to keep the sex of the baby a surprise until birth.

Williams plans to return to competitive tennis in January, to defend her Australian Open title, which she won while newly pregnant.

Her spokesmen were not immediately available for comment on the report.