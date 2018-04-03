Play new WTA online game to win Stuttgart trip

Fancy winning a trip and VIP hospitality tickets to next year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany?

All you have to do is to take part in the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) new online game that allows fans to pick their WTA fantasy tennis teams throughout the 2018 season.

Prizes are available to fans in Singapore, Canada, Germany, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The free-to-play fantasy game, called the Porsche Race to Singapore Challenge, will "add a new dimension in how fans can access women's tennis", said WTA chief executive officer Steve Simon.

Fans can compete in two challenges within the game, which was launched on Jan 29.

The Season Challenge predicts the eight players who will qualify for the season-ending BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, which will take place here for the last time in October.

The Tournament Challenge predicts the top four best-performing players at select WTA Premier level and Grand Slam events.

In both challenges, participants earn points based on the on-court performance of the WTA players they have selected.

Points are based on their selected player's earned WTA ranking points at each tournament.

Participants will also be able to form both public and private leagues of any size to compete with friends or other fans around the world.

An ongoing global leaderboard will track user success throughout the season.

Tennis fan Jerome Low, who also follows the English Premier League, said the game is an interesting concept that would attract more followers to women's tennis.

"I watch football and there is fantasy football, so this may intrigue people as the prizes are so attractive," said the 26-year-old bank analyst.

Developer Sabrina Tjeng, 28, is keen to try her hand at the game, noting that it "provides the necessary push for fans to make sure they watch and learn about the (women's) tour on a deeper level".

•Visit fantasy.wtatennis.com for more information.