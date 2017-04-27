Oops baby, I did it accidentally, says Serena Williams

VANCOUVER • Serena Williams had no intention of sharing her pregnancy with the world last week, but spilt the beans when she accidentally uploaded the "20 weeks" photo of herself on Snapchat, tennis' women's world No. 1 said on Tuesday.

The American, in a yellow swimsuit in the "selfie", quickly deleted the post but later confirmed her pregnancy via her publicist after frenzied speculation.

She told the TED conference in Vancouver that the photo was intended only for her personal records.

"I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm getting," the 35-year-old said in an on-stage chat with journalist Gayle King. "I was just saving them (for myself).

"I've been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."

Williams said she found out she was pregnant only two days before the Australian Open in January. She went on to win for her 23rd grand slam singles title.

"It wasn't very easy. You hear all these stories about people when they're pregnant - they get sick, they get really tired, really stressed out," she said. "I had to really take all that energy and put it in a paper bag, so to say, and throw it away.

"Pregnant or not, no one knew and I was supposed to win that tournament. Every time I play, I'm expected to win. If I don't win, it's actually much bigger news."

In December, she announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, who is taking maternity leave for the rest of this season, said there was no change to her plan to return to the Tour as a mother next year.

"I definitely plan on coming back. I'm not done yet," said Williams, who credited her 36-year-old sister Venus, a seven-time grand slam singles champion, for inspiration.

"If she's still playing, I know I can play. This (motherhood) is just a new part of my life. My baby's going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE