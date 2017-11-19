Newly-wed Williams with hubby and baby

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted this picture of him with tennis superstar Serena Williams and their baby girl on Instagram, after the couple were married last Thursday in the US southern city of New Orleans. Unnamed sources told People magazine and the Daily Mail that some 250 guests, including celebrities Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Anna Wintour and Kelly Rowland, were invited to their lavish wedding at the city's Contemporary Arts Centre. Photos of the event were taken exclusively by Vogue magazine, and showed the 36-year-old bride in an Alexander McQueen dress. For the couple's first dance, Williams opted for a shorter Versace number as the newly-weds sashayed to Tale As Old As Time from Beauty And The Beast. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, and Mr Ohanian, 34, welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, on Sept 1. They announced their engagement in December last year after meeting in 2015 in Rome.