Rafael Nadal whipping a forehand against Austria's Dominic Thiem en route to his 10th Barcelona Open title.

The Spaniard won 6-4, 6-1 yesterday, a week after lifting an Open era-record 10th crown at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion took just 90 minutes to see off Thiem for his 51st clay-court title.

He faced, and saved, just one break point in the final while breaking Thiem five times.