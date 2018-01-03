Murray's Aussie open attendance in doubt

BRISBANE (Australia) • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray's lingering hip issues forced him to withdraw from the Brisbane International yesterday, with the Scot admitting he was unsure whether he could recover in time for the Australian Open later this month.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive match since a Wimbledon quarter-final loss last July due to the problem. And despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, he was unable to train yesterday and revealed that surgery remains an option.

"Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open, I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing," the three-time Grand Slam winner said on Instagram.

"Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players, unfortunately, this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover.

"Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that.

"However, this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not."

The world No. 16 had been due to play his first match of the season on Thursday with a second-round tie against American Ryan Harrison at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Murray will remain in Brisbane for the rest of the week before planning his next move.

"In the short term, I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next," he added.

Brisbane International organisers were already ruing the premature exit of world No. 2 Garbine Muguruza earlier yesterday.

The Spaniard succumbed to leg cramps in the third set of her opening match against Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.

The Wimbledon champion was serving at 2-1 up when she collapsed on the baseline and retired immediately when she was helped off the court to receive treatment.

The early exit cost her a chance to replace Romania's Simona Halep at the top of the world rankings ahead of the Australian Open later this month but her immediate aim will be to get fit for the tournament.

The year's first Grand Slam event starts on Jan 15 with the participation of several stars in doubt.

There are fitness concerns over Rafael Nadal (back), Novak Djokovic (elbow) and Stan Wawrinka (knee), while defending champion Serena Williams has yet to confirm her attendance.

