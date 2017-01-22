Melbourne Park Snippets

FIVE FUN FACTS ABOUT ALEXANDER ZVEREV

  • At 19 years old, the world No. 24 is the youngest player in the top 50.
  • He hit balls across the net as a toddler with both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
  • Last year, Zverev switched from Nike to adidas in what is understood to be one of the biggest kit deals ever for a teenage player, estimated to be worth a seven-figure annual sum.
  • The German was a hockey player at a young age, playing for a top club from his home town of Hamburg.
  • He is the son of former Russian tennis player Alexander Zverev Sr, who is his coach. His mother Irena is also a tennis coach, while his older brother Mischa has been playing on the ATP Tour since 2005.

PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY

  • STAT OF THE DAY

  • 37

    Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev's longest rally, which took place during the final set, after which the German suffered cramps in his legs

HE HAS ARRIVED

Everybody knows how good Alexander is, he's the future of our sport and the present too.

RAFAEL NADAL, 14-time Grand Slam champion, on his teenage opponent.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 22, 2017, with the headline 'Melbourne Park Snippets'.
