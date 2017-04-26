Book blurb provided by National Library Board

Late to the ball: Age. Learn. Fight. Love. Play tennis. Win. By Gerald Marzorati

Learning to play tennis in one’s fifties is quite something. Playing competitive tennis at the age of sixty? A whole ball game entirely. And that’s exactly what Marzorati did.

His desire to lead an examined physical life made him put his mind and body determinedly through the necessary rigours, motions, strokes, footwork and training, to attain the physical agility and mental toughness required to become the formidably good tennis player that he now is.

A great read about both the beautiful game of tennis, and the science of aging.

Author: Gerald Marzorati
Scribner, 2016

