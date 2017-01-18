In Brief: Haas' final match ends in retirement

Haas' final match ends in retirement

Three-time Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Haas' final Melbourne Park appearance ended in retirement yesterday.

The 38-year-old German - the oldest player in the men's draw - conceded the first-round match to France's Benoit Paire shortly after dropping the second set. Paire was leading 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

"I felt like physically I was empty. I didn't have anything left in the tank, to be quite honest," said Haas, who has announced that this will be his last year on Tour. "I don't think I've ever experienced it that way before in my career playing any matches. And it didn't feel good."

REUTERS

I'm a knight now, so no swearing please

World No. 1 Andy Murray said his wife Kim Sears will have to cut out the swearing during his matches now he has become a knight.

Sears was infamously caught using unrepeatable language during the Australian Open semi-finals in 2015, when Murray was playing Czech rival Tomas Berdych. Murray, knighted in Britain's New Year Honours, said she could not get away with such behaviour now.

"No more swearing during my matches any more, for any of you who saw that a few years ago," he said, when asked what would change for Sears.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE