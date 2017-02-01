I need a coach that cares: Kyrgios

SYDNEY • Nick Kyrgios revealed he is still looking to hire a coach after his spectacular Grand Slam meltdown at the Australian Open, admitting it was "something I've got to do moving forward".

The temperamental Australian - who plays in the Davis Cup World Group tie against the Czech Republic starting on Friday - acknowledged after his second-round defeat to Italian Andreas Seppi that he needed coaching.

Kyrgios said he had "a couple" of candidates in mind, without naming anyone, but added that the right person needed to have his "best interests at heart".

"I think it's something I've got to do moving forward," he told Fairfax Media.

"I've got to 13th in the world without one, so hopefully with a coach I can improve my game and get there.

"It's not so much me being a bad listener, it's just finding someone that I know has my best interests at heart. It's tough to bring someone on the team that's not willing to care about me as a person first, and tennis second, so I've got find the right person."

He has been without a coach since parting with Todd Larkham before Wimbledon in 2015.

Tennis greats slammed the world No. 15 after his early Melbourne Park exit, saying that he was talented but needed to deal with behavioural issues.

Kyrgios said he had time on his side but admitted that "there's a lot of work to do".

"I take the easy way out a lot of times, so I've got to get more disciplined, hopefully get a coach soon.

"I think people tend to forget I've beaten nearly every best player in the world, so that gets overlooked," said Kyrgios.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE