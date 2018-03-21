Tennis: French Open champions to win €2.2 million

PARIS (AFP) - The singles champions at this year's French Open will receive €2.2 million (S$3.5 million), up €100,000 from 2017, tournament director Guy Forget announced on Tuesday (March 20).

The overall prize money will increase by around 10 per cent, rising from €36 million last year to €39.2 million.

Forget added that money for qualifying and first-round losers would again increase, with €40,000 for players who fall in the opening round - €5,000 more than 2017.

Despite the changes, the French Open still offers less prize money than other Grand Slam tournaments, after the Australian Open in January also increased prize money 10 per cent with the champions claiming a record four million Australian dollars (€2.5 million). Wimbledon winners Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza each took home £2.2 million (€2.51 million) last year, while US Open champions Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens won US$3.7 million (€3 million) apiece.

The 2018 French Open will run from May 27 to June 10 at Roland Garros in Paris.