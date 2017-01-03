Federer makes winning return in Hopman Cup

PERTH • Roger Federer showed no signs of rust in his first competitive match for six months when he outclassed Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 at tennis' Hopman Cup yesterday.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner underwent knee surgery in February and, after missing the French Open with a back injury, announced in July that he needed extensive rehabilitation and would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Swiss walked out to a standing ovation from more than 13,500 fans at the Perth Arena and breezed to an easy win over Evans, which helped Switzerland beat Britain 3-0 in the mixed-team event.

"The standing ovation was very special. I'm here now enjoying and looking forward to the week," the 35-year-old said.

"You can't be more happy to return back on a centre court, walking out and getting that kind of welcome."

The former world No. 1, who has slipped to 16th in the rankings, has not won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.

"It would be nice to win another one, but it's tough at the top," he said. "A lot of good guys are there right now, but I'll gave it a chance. Let's see what happens."

In Brisbane, former world No. 3 David Ferrer of Spain downed Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the Brisbane International.

In the women's draw, reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza saw off Samantha Stosur 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 in 2hr 45 min.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE