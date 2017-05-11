Djokovic in fightback to conquer Almagro

MADRID • Novak Djokovic staved off a huge upset in his first match since splitting with his coaching team to beat Nicolas Almagro 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Madrid Open yesterday.

After a blistering start, tennis' world No. 2 had to recover from 0-3 down in the deciding set to book his place in the last 16 today against Feliciano Lopez or Gilles Simon.

The Serb is playing without a coach in the Spanish capital after ending a 10-year relationship with Marian Vajda in an attempt to reverse his dramatic slump in form over the past year.

The early signs were positive for the 12-time Grand Slam champion as, despite losing his service in the opening game, he broke straight back to start a six-game streak to romp through the first set.

Almagro had taken just one set from four previous meetings with Djokovic, but, willed on by a partisan home crowd, he held serve despite more pressure from the Serb in the first game of the second set.

The Spaniard had to save two break points to hold for 4-3 and then took his chance to break with Djokovic serving to stay in the set.

The world No. 75, who dipped down to the Challenger tour after losing in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year, then looked set for a monumental upset as he raced into a 3-0 lead in the decider.

However, a mixture of nerves on the part of Almagro, combined with Djokovic upping his intensity, saw the world No. 2 react immediately to level at 3-3.

More Almagro errors flowed to give Djokovic another break for 6-5 and he served out the match.

Earlier yesterday, Nick Kyrgios saw off the American Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-3 to set up a third-round clash with either four-time champion Rafael Nadal or Fabio Fognini.

The controversial Australian and Nadal have only met twice, with Kyrgios making his breakthrough with a four-set win over the 14-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon in 2014.

Nadal, though, won their only previous meeting on clay at the Rome Masters last year.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic is also into the last 16 as he got the better of Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-4.

The Canadian will face Belgium's David Goffin next.

Kei Nishikori recovered from a dreadful start to beat Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 1-6, 6-0, 6-4.

The world No. 8 has made at least the semi-finals in each of the last three years in Madrid and will face David Ferrer in the third round.

Ferrer progressed as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdrew with a shoulder injury. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP MADRID OPEN

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, 6pm