Tennis: Defeated Federer can't wait for Melbourne

LONDON • Roger Federer says he "can't wait" to get back on court in Australia after an inspired David Goffin destroyed his chance to finish a golden season with a flourish at the ATP Finals.

The world No. 2 was the overwhelming favourite in Saturday's semi-final, having never lost to the seventh-seeded Belgian in six matches, as he seeked a record seventh title at the season finale.

The contest appeared to be going to script when the Swiss won the first set easily before a rejuvenated Goffin turned the tide to take the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the final this morning (Singapore time), Goffin took on sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov, who fought back from one set down to beat American Jack Sock 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the other semi-final on Saturday.

"Whatever happened today is less important than if I look at the entire season. With that season, I'm extremely happy," said Federer.

He astonished the tennis world by winning the Australian Open in his first tournament back after a six-month injury layoff, beating his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a gripping five-set final.

He followed that up with a record eighth Wimbledon crown, winning seven titles in all and losing just five matches in the whole of 2017.

"I'm just looking forward to some time off now, away from the match court, away from the pressure, then hopefully play well in Australia," added the 36-year-old. He said he had no problem with the knee injury that cut short his 2016 campaign and that he had recovered from a back problem that flared up in Montreal this season.

"I can't wait to play there again. I had the best time of my life this year, so can't wait to go back there."

Federer is also looking forward to playing against Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray when they return from long injury layoffs at the start of next season.

"Coming back is always a challenge for the body. But the guys who have won Slams, like Stan, Andy and Novak, of course I expect greatness from them," he said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it worked out for them as well, like it worked out for me and Rafa."

