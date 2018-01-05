Cilic crashes out of Maharashtra Open

PUNE, India (AFP) - Top seed Marin Cilic of Croatia crashed out of the ATP Maharashtra Open on Friday(Jan 5), losing in three sets to lowly-ranked Frenchman Gilles Simon at the semi-final stage.

Cilic, the world number six and overwhelming pre-tournament favourite, comfortably took the first set 6-1 but Simon stunned the 2014 US Open champion to win the next two 6-3, 6-2.

Simon, the world number 89, will play either compatriot Benoit Paire or South Africa's Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final.

The hard court event, which has total prize money of US$500,000 (S$660,000), is taking place in the western Indian city of Pune.

It is viewed as a key warm-up event for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on Jan 15.