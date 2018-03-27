Chung, Cilic and del Potro gun for glory in Miami

MIAMI • With Roger Federer having fallen by the wayside, the likes of second seed Marin Cilic and Indian Wells winner Juan Martin del Potro will fancy their Miami Open chances over the coming week.

Yet one name that cannot be dismissed is Chung Hyeon.

The South Korean 19th seed, Asia's highest-ranked player at world No. 23, has been in scintillating form and has not dropped a set so far in the tournament.

He needed just 62 minutes to dispatch American qualifier Michael Mmoh 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday to set up a last-16 clash with Portugal's Joao Sousa today.

His career-best form has seen him advance to at least the quarter-finals in five consecutive events and he could possibly break into the top 20 by the tournament's end.

Croat Cilic survived a tough examination by Canadian Vasek Pospisil to reach the fourth round with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) victory.

"It was a relief at the end," Cilic said. "I saved the best for last and I'm really pleased with the victory."

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the third seed, lost 4-6, 4-6 to Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

Fifth seed del Potro of Argentina was more fortunate, defeating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-2.

Cilic will face American John Isner while del Potro plays Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the last 16 today.

In the women's draw, Venus Williams beat the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 while French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko also advanced with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) win over Beatriz Haddad Maia to set up a round-of-16 clash with ninth seed Petra Kvitova today .

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also moved on after defeating Daria Gavrilova 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MIAMI OPEN

Last 16: StarHub Ch201, 11pm. Women's q-finals: StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 1am.