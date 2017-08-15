Chasing quartet right on the heels of Pliskova

TORONTO • Defending champion Karolina Pliskova will enter this week's Cincinnati Open looking over her shoulder as four rivals have the chance to displace her as the world No. 1.

Elina Svitolina is among the chasing quartet after winning the WTA Toronto trophy on Sunday by defeating Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0.

The Ukranian rose to No. 4 yesterday and tops the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard following her fifth title of the year.

The 22-year-old was also the champion at Dubai, Istanbul, Taiwan and Rome this season.

"It was an incredible week. Played against great players, I beat them, and it's just something really amazing and I am very, very tired," said the fifth seed, who had to get past Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep to reach the final.

While Svitolina has been perfect in finals this year, world No. 5 Wozniacki has lost seven straight, dating back to last season. But the Dane can still return to the top of the rankings if results in Cincinnati, Ohio go her way, reported the WTA website.

World No. 2 Halep and No. 3 Angelique Kerber are also in the running.

Svitolina will need to make the final in Cincinnati to have a chance at No.1. She would also need Pliskova to lose in her opening round, Halep to lose before the semi-finals, and Wozniacki to not win the title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE