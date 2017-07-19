Asean Schools Games: Gold rush for Thai tennis team

SINGAPORE - Thailand wrapped up their Asean Schools Games (ASG) tennis campaign on Wednesday (June 19), claiming four out of the five individual titles available at the Tanglin Academy.

The singles events were all-Thai affairs.

In the boys' singles final, Tonkla Mulada brushed past countryman Akanit Pumjit in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Similarly, Thasaporn Naklo recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory over her national youth team-mate Aunchisa Chanta in the girls' singles final.

Regional rivals Indonesia finally managed to put a dent in the Thais' stranglehold on the sport at this year's ASG in the girls' doubles.

The defending champions were assured of the title prior to the match as it was an all-Indonesian final.

Novela Rezha Melania Putri and Fadona Titalyana Kusumawati edged out Shevita Aulana and Putri Sanjungan Insani 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to take home the gold.

Indonesia were banking on a clean sweep of the doubles events but those dreams were dashed after their boys' pair Iswandaru Kusumo and Indra Wahyu Anshari succumbed 6-1, 6-2 at the hands of Thailand's Pawit Sornlaksup and Noppadol Noikor in the final.

Starring in their first mixed doubles final, Malaysia put up a valiant fight but were outclassed by the Thais.

Malaysia's Satveer Singh and Haarini Balakrishnan lost to Thailand's Chanta Thanapet and Supapitch Kuearum 4-6, 4-6.

The results from the final day of competition sees the Thais add to their two golds from the earlier team events to achieve a medal haul of six golds and two silvers in tennis.