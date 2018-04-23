Rugby: Teen rugby referee Mary Pringle takes challenges head-on

Mary Pringle remembers freezing for a moment before asking the pitch invader to leave politely.

She was the referee in a rugby match between two Under-12 teams, and the coach of one of the teams had stormed onto the pitch to confront her.

The 17-year-old Singaporean of South African descent needed a little help from "more sensible, older people" around the pitch to eventually get the coach to leave the field.

That incident, like her first gig - a "terrifying experience" refereeing an Under-9 match - has not deterred the petite Overseas Family School student from taking the unusual path of refereeing instead of playing the game she loves.

"That was one incident that scared me quite a lot. The coach barged into the middle of the field and started screaming at me for not protecting one of his players from getting hurt. I was so shaken up," said Mary, who declined to reveal more details of the incident as the coach had apologised to her.

That incident is all part of a steep learning curve for Mary, who will know today if she has earned the nod to run the lines at the National Stadium for this weekend's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

"Rugby players for the most part, are very respectful. Coaches get upset at a decision or players disagree with what I saw, but it's never come down to attacking me personally," added Mary, who played touch rugby.

Mary is a National B Panel referee - two rungs below officiating at the Asian level - and has already handled local club matches and a women's match at last year's South-east Asia 7s.

As a young female referee, she is acutely aware of the challenges she faces. Her father, Michael, is the main influence behind her move into refereeing.

"I'm old school and it might sound chauvinistic but, when I played rugby growing up, it was a man's game and women never went near a rugby field. That's changing now, obviously," said the 64-year-old, who was raised in South Africa, played at the provincial level and is now on the judicial panel at the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU).

Both Mary and her father acknowledged the fact that a young female referee will struggle, through no fault of her own.

"When I played in South Africa, we never said a word to the referee and, if we did, we called him Mr Referee. But, as a 17-year-old referee, there's a tendency for players to show a lack of courtesy to her decisions, and it may not even be intentional," said Pringle.

"She's obviously still young, and needs to get a presence on the field. She's very mature for 17, and I think she's tough enough to deal with criticism that will come with the job."

Mary is just focused on getting her job done.

"I definitely get weird looks. Obviously some people think they can take advantage of me and other younger referees, but this puts pressure on you to be at your very best and to show that you know what you're doing," she said.

"It's challenging, but the SRU and the referees have been very supportive. Even though I'm less experienced, I get opportunities based on my skills."

In addition to the weekly training sessions for referees, Mary is putting in extra fitness sessions to get herself up to speed.

She has made a list of personal rugby goals and, after striking most of the items off that list, she has penned a new one.

"I want to travel overseas and referee, maybe in Super Rugby one day in the future, and eventually officiate an international men's game. When I was 12, I decided I want to be the first female to referee a World Cup final," said Mary, who looks up to Spain's Alhambra Nievas - the 2016 Referee of the Year - as a role model.

That year, Nievas became the first female match official in a men's Test match - the United States v Tonga - and she also refereed the women's Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro.

The 34-year-old broke more ground last October as the first woman to take full charge of a men's international in Europe, a Finland 15-8 win over Norway.

"I'm okay at not being the first one, because all of these women (like Nievas) are paving the way. They're making it easier (for us) to stay motivated when you know that somebody can get there," said Mary.

