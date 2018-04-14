Team Fortune the way to go

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 Strathallan, a two-year-old half-brother to Perth Listed winner Mr Utopia and South African Group 1 placegetter Brazuca, has shown precocity in trials. He looks primed to make a winning debut.

4 Quadruple Double, the first son of Zoustar to race in Hong Kong, has trialled well and shapes as a danger.

3 Speed Vision, a son of Helmet out of a half-sister to proven Hong Kong entities Chater Way and Beauty Prince, can show up on debut.

7 Styling City is interesting - he has not trialled in blinkers, but he sports the headgear at his first start.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Happy Sound doesn't quite see out a strong 1,200m but, on this surface, he could hold off all challengers if he gets it easy enough.

2 Sky Treasure returns to Class 5 and 1,200m. He should be able to track the speed to have a crack at it.

9 Le Pegase should enjoy a nice run and he could get into the placings.

5 The Greatest has been improving recently and is not without a hope.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

3 Fiama should have won last time out, striking plenty of trouble in the stretch. He's a talented galloper.

2 Unicron Jewellery could push forward in a race with limited pace and prove hard to run down.

1 Hang's Decision is at a mark where he should be able to break through again.

4 Positively High should be better up to a mile but can be placed.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Striking Mr C has performed fairly in both starts and this appears easier than those two races.

4 Goldie Flanker has a great turn of foot on this surface but he needs things to go his way.

2 Giddy Giddy returns to Class 4. If he can get to the lead from gate 12, he'll be hard to run down.

1 Gallant Return is still putting it all together but he has talent.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

2 Photon Willie drops to Class 4 for the first time. If he can gain clear running in the straight from gate 2, he'll be hard to beat.

8 Honest Way flashed home to just fall short on debut before boxing on last start. He can be right in the mix.

9 Noble De Love is sure to have plenty of supporters after two good runs at his last two starts.

1 Hard Ball Get has a good record in Class 4 and can't be dismissed.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

5 Desmios has drawn wide again but is a contender if he is able to get any sort of run under Joao Moreira.

8 Strathspey is in with a hope if he can find the form he'd been showing previously.

2 Marvel Joy drops into Class 4 and does get in well with Victor Wong's 10-pound (4.54kg) claim.

1 Red Elysees doesn't win out of turn but he won nicely last time out and maps to get a similar trip here.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

3 Mr Lumieres, who won nicely on debut, has drawn the all-important outside gate over the straight 1,000m and can be hard to catch.

1 Patriotism is making his Hong Kong debut, having raced eight times in Europe when named Frozen Angel. His trials have suggested that he is in good form.

12 Alcari has proven a big disappointment, but he might be able to return to form back to 1,000m.

8 Dragon Pioneer is next best.

RACE 8 (2,200M)

2 Packing Dragon usually finds the lead fairly comfortably. The 10-pound claim for Victor Wong could prove crucial if the rookie is able to get the horse rolling out in front.

1 Exultant and 3 Ruthven, last-start Derby third and fourth placegetters, are sure to have their admirers.

9 Consort has no weight and he's a place chance.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 Shamport will be right in the mix if he can take a step forward from his first Sha Tin start.

8 Hard Promise disappointed last time out but had been looking near a breakthrough before that. He has drawn a good gate this time around.

13 Sonic Fighter steps up to Class 3 for the first time. He has no weight and should be respected.

3 God Of Dragon is steadily acclimatising and can be thereabouts.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 Team Fortune should be in the finish this time around, with even luck over his favourite surface.

3 Fight Hero is proving a consistent commodity on the dirt. He can finish over the top of his rivals.

11 Pick Number One is unbeaten on the dirt. He has no weight and could easily continue to progress.

12 Radiant Steed won twice over the course and distance last season, so he creates interest back to the dirt.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

4 Hezthewonforus was an eight-length maiden winner at Avondale in New Zealand. He has trialled strongly and should be hard to stave off first time out.

1 Great Honour drops into Class 3 after two acclimatising runs in Class 2. Expect a better effort.

6 Win Beauty Win steps out for the first time since his Griffin Trophy win. He is still untapped.

8 So Fast can fill a minor placing.

•Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club