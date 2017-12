India's Ramit Tandon (right) upset top seed Henry Leung of Hong Kong 11-3, 11-6, 11-5 yesterday in the semi-finals of the Professional Squash Association Men's Challenger 5 event at the Singapore Squash Open. The sixth seed faces Chinese Taipei's James Huang in today's final at the Kallang Squash Centre. Huang had beaten Filpino qualifier Robert Garcia 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 12-10 in the other semi-final. On Friday, Singapore's Vivian Rhamanan lost in the quarter-finals to Garcia 7-11, 8-11, 7-11.