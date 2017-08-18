Table Tennis: Zhou Jingyi breaks new ground as the first Singaporean paddler to win the Hopes Girls' title

Luxembourg - Zhou Jingyi added another accolade to her growing list of sporting achievements by becoming the first Singaporean to win the Hopes Girls' singles title at the recently concluded ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) World Hopes Challenge in Luxembourg.

Zhou, 12, said: "I am very happy to be able to do well in this competition and I am thankful to all my coaches that have taught and helped me."

The Singaporean played a very stable game throughout the competition, going undefeated and winning in straight sets against all her opponents.

Her team-mate, 11-year-old Izaac Quek Yong, finished in the top eight in the Hopes Boys' singles event.

For more details on the results, please refer to: http://www.ittfeducation.com/medals-day-2017-world-hopes-challenge/

Prior to her win in Luxembourg, Zhou had already secured the girls' singles titles at both the Regional Hopes (South-East Asia) Week and the 2017 Asia Hopes Follow Up Camp and Challenge.

In addition, she landed Singapore's first Hopes' singles crown at the ITTF Thailand Junior & Cadet Open on the ITTF Golden Series Junior Circuit in May 2017.

Her coach Tan Paey Fern said: "Jingyi and Izaac have worked so hard and I am so happy that their sacrifices have paid off for them. It is not easy for the duo to juggle the demands of both sports and studies, especially for Jingyi, when her PSLE exams are approaching soon. I am so proud of their achievements and efforts at the ITTF World Hopes Challenge ."