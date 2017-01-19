Table tennis: Singapore's Zeng Jian wins U-21 women's singles title in Hungarian Open

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Zeng Jian won her fourth Under-21 singles title on the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour at the Seamaster Hungarian Open on Wednesday night (Jan 18).

She beat team-mate Lin Ye 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in the all-Singapore final.

This was the seventh time that Zeng and Lin had reached an ITTF World Tour U-21 women's singles final but it was the first time they had played each other for a title.

"I played really well and my game improved throughout day; it got better and better. My backhand was really strong in the end and that gave me the edge in the final. I played really well in the final; for the future, I will try hard to improve more," said Zeng in a statement.

Last year, she was the U-21 singles champion in the China, Japan and Qatar World Tour events and runner-up in Poland.

Clarence Chew, Gao Ning, Ethan Poh, Edric Lim, Maxxe Tay and Zhou Yihan are Singapore's other representatives at the Hungarian Open, which ends on Sunday.