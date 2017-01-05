Table tennis: National player Yang Zi hangs up his bat

SINGAPORE - National table tennis player Yang Zi has announced his retirement on Thursday (Jan 5).

The veteran has decided to call it a day owing to injuries. The 32-year-old, who became a Singapore citizen in 2005 and achieved a career-high singles world ranking of 21 in 2008.

Yang partnered Gao Ning at the 2012 Asian Championships to win Singapore's first men's title at the tournament since 1954.

The veteran, who won three golds and one silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, also represented Singapore at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.