Table tennis: Feng Tianwei advances to final in S. Korea, her first after national team cut

World No. 3 paddler Feng Tianwei has advanced to the final of the ITTF World Tour's Korea Open in Incheon.

She dispatched Chinese Taipei opponent Chen Szu-yu 11-4, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 3-11, 11-6 and will now face the winner of an all-Japanese semi-final between Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa.

The final would be played tomorrow at 2pm.

In the quarter-finals, Hirano beat another Singapore player Zeng Jian 14-12, 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Feng, 30, was dropped from the Singapore national team last October.