Swimming: Schooling sets new Asian and Singapore 50m butterfly mark, qualifies third-fastest for semis at World C'ships

BUDAPEST - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling set a new Asian and Singapore record in the 50m butterfly event on Sunday (July 23) on the opening day of the World Swimming Championships.

The 22-year-old clocked 23.05sec in his heats to finish third overall and qualify for the semi-finals later on the same day.

The previous Asian and national record was 23.25sec set by Schooling at the 2015 world championships in Kazan.

Ukraine's Andrii Govorov was fastest in 22.92sec while American Caeleb Dressel was second after his 22.97sec swim.

The 20-year-old Dressel defeated Schooling in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in March.