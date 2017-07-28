Swimming: Joseph Schooling advances to 100m butterfly semis at World C'ships but Quah Zheng Wen falls in heats

BUDAPEST - Swimming in his pet event, Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling clocked 51.21sec in the eighth and final heat of the 100m butterfly at the World Championships on Friday (July 28).

The 22-year-old finished fourth overall and advanced to the semi-finals, which will be held in the evening (from 12.35am Saturday in Singapore) at Budapest's Danube Arena.

Team-mate Quah Zheng Wen, swimming in the same heat, clocked 52.13sec to finish 18th overall, missing out on a place in the 16-man semi-finals.

The fastest qualifier was American Caeleb Dressel on 50.08sec.

Schooling won the Olympic gold last year in an Olympic record of 50.39sec and is looking to add the world title to his resume.

He has also targeted rewriting Michael Phelps' world record of 49.82sec, which was set while he wore a now-banned super-suit at the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Quah's fastest time in the event is 52.08sec, which he posted at last year's Olympics to secure a semi-final berth. He finished 16th in Brazil.