Swimming: Reagan Cheng, Japan's Misa Okuzono dominate CSC Super Junior Invitational

SINGAPORE - With victories in eight of his 11 events at this year's Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) Super Junior Invitational, Reagan Cheng has continued his all-conquering ways.

The boys' (eight-year-olds) Most Valuable Swimmer of last year once again received the award, but this time for nine-year-olds.

In addition to his eight golds (50m breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle, 100m free, breast and back, 200m free and medley relay) at the two-day meet, he also broke the meet records for all of them, except the 50m breast, 200m free and 200m medley relay.

"I'm happy because I achieved what I set out to achieve," he said on Sunday (Aug 6). "I wanted to become the Most Valuable Swimmer again to make myself proud."

At the competition with over 500 athletes from 39 local and foreign clubs, Reagan, who was up against foreign athletes in some of his races, managed to cope with some extra nerves.

Said the CSC swimmer: "I always pray before I start swimming to calm myself down. My coach also told me to try my best."

The Primary 3 pupil from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) is on the mark, having bagged at least one other Most Valuable Swimmer distinction - at the Singapore National Age Group meet in March.

David Lim, external consultant of the CSC, said: "Reagan's road is still a long one. He is showing signs of a swimmer beyond his tender age. He will really need to manage his development and choose the correct pathway to realise his full potential."

In the girls' category, Japan's Misa Okuzono, who was the girls' (11-year-olds) Most Valuable Swimmer, set new meet records in all of her wins (50m breast, back, fly, free, 100m fly, free, back and breast, 200m free and medley), except the 200m free.