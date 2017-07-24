Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen fails to qualify for 100m back semis at World C'ships

BUDAPEST - Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals at the Swimming World Championships on Monday (July 24) after he finished 18th overall in the heats.

The 20-year-old clocked 54.68 seconds in Heat 4 at Budapest's Danube Arena and will not return for the 16-man semi-finals later the same day.

He said after the race: "I put this swim together as best as I could. It's just a matter of how much I've been swimming the backstroke. I definitely think I could have gone faster and easily made the semis tonight.

"I'm going to put it behind me and focus on the 200m fly tomorrow. That's my focus and I'm glad to get my first swim out of the way."

The semi-final qualifiers were led by Xu Jiayu of China, who clocked 52.77sec.

Quah had competed at the 2015 edition in Kazan, Russia but did not progress from the heats in any of his events. Then, he swam in the 50m back (20th overall), 100m back (21st), 100m freestyle (39th) and 200m butterfly (21st).

Quah owns the national record of 54.03sec set at the 2015 Fina World Cup in Moscow.

In Hungary, the two-time Olympian has a packed schedule. Besides the 100m back, he will compete in the 50m and 200m back and 100m and 200m butterfly.

Team-mate Joseph Schooling will race in the 50m fly final this evening (12.07am Tuesday in Singapore).

Schooling will also compete in the 100m free and 100m fly, his pet event in which he won Olympic gold last year. The 22-year-old has withdrawn from the 200m fly to focus on his remaining events.