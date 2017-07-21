Swimming: Quah and Schooling raring to go after successful training camp

SINGAPORE - It is all systems go for Singaporean swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen as they gear up for a successful outing at the Fina World Championships.

Team Singapore arrived in Budapest on Thursday (20 July) after a week-long training camp in Opatija, Croatia.

Said Singapore Swimming Association technical director Sonya Porter: "We've had a good week of training and acclimatisation done in Opatija, Croatia. We worked on a couple of things with Jo and Zheng but most importantly, we managed to get the boys to be acclimatized to the conditions here quickly. We have a good team of support staff that worked on the two boys and they are in great condition and ready to go.

"Everything has been going as planned since we came to Croatia last week and everything looks awesome in Budapest - the pool, facilities, hotel and the host is ready to put on a show and so is Team Singapore."

Quah described the training camp as one of the best he has been to.

"All the training and preparations are done and I am ready to compete. I am where I need to be at so I'm hoping that that this will turn out to be a great championships for me," he said.

Schooling, who is gunning for the 50m and 100m fly titles and the world record in the longer event, remains confident: "I am feeling good. It took me about a day or so to get used to the weather and the time difference, coming from Texas. The team has done a great job in getting me ready. I look forward to a good to start to the championships."

The Olympian can count on the family support as both his parents will be in the stands.

"I managed to catch up with mum and dad a couple of days ago as well and I am really excited that both of them are here in Budapest supporting me. It means a lot to me," he added.

Schooling will start with the 50m butterfly on Sunday (July 23) followed by the 50m, 100m and 200m fly and the 100m free events.

Quah kicks off his campaign with the 100m backstroke on Monday (July 24) and will also compete in the 50m back and the 100m and 200m fly events.