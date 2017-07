BUDAPEST (AFP) - Britain's Adam Peaty narrowly missed out on another world record as he won the men's 50m breaststroke gold at the world championships on Wednesday (July 26) to complete the sprint double.

Peaty, already a winner in the 100m, clocked 25.99 seconds, just 0.04sec short of his record-setting time in Tuesday's semi-finals, with Brazil's Joao Gomes Junior taking silver, 0.53sec behind.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh earned bronze at 0.61.