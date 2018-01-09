Swimming: Joseph Schooling wins individual butterfly titles at dual-school US meet

SINGAPORE - Swimming in his first competitive meet of the year, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling won both individual butterfly titles at the Texas v Auburn meet on Monday (Jan 8, United States time).

At the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Centre, the University of Texas (UT) senior won the 200-yard butterfly race in 1min 44.95sec. The 22-year-old Singaporean also pipped Auburn University's Liam McCloskey to the 100-yard fly title, clocking 47.43sec. McCloskey, 20, posted 47.97sec.

Schooling featured in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays as well, winning the medley (with John Shebat, Austin Temple and Brett Ringgold) and finishing second in the freestyle (with Shebat, Ringgold and Tate Jackson).

The Longhorn men won the meet, scoring an overall 160 points to Auburn's 140.

The meet is part of preparations for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships, which take place from March 21-24 in Minneapolis. It is Schooling's last NCAA outing, after which the Singaporean will turn professional.