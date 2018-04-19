Swimming: Joseph Schooling appoints Dentsu Sports Asia as commercial partner

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has named Dentsu Sports Asia (DSA) as his commercial partner.

The Japanese firm announced its official appointment by The Schooling Company on Thursday (April 19).

DSA will assist the Singaporean in a variety of areas as he embarks on his fledgling career as a professional swimmer. These include advising and managing commercial and strategic opportunities, on-ground support for the swimmer during major events, advising on the training facilities prior to his competitions and developing Schooling’s social responsibility initiatives throughout the region.

Schooling recently ended his collegiate career with the University of Texas. He has since announced two major commercial deals. He was named German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss’ first Singaporean ambassador on March 25.

The following week, DBS unveiled a seven-figure, three-year tie-up with the 22-year-old. Schooling will work together with the bank on a series of community activities and social media engagements targeted at the millennial segment. The partnership also includes internships and mentorship sessions for the swimmer which fit into his training schedule.

Heading the DSA operations is Kunihito Morimura (CEO & President of DSA), a sports marketing professional bringing over 20 years of experience in Asia's sports business industry. He said: "We are honoured to work with Joseph and his family. He is truly an inspirational athlete and we are excited to help bring out his full potential as he grows to be an athlete that can proudly represent Singapore."

May Schooling, Schooling's mother and the founder of the Schooling Company said: "We are pleased to have Dentsu Sports Asia on board to help Joseph as he turns professional. Their extensive expertise and experience in the sports industry is key in helping him grow as a professional athlete in the region."

Schooling's next major competition is the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in August.