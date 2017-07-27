Swimming: Detti wins men's 800m freestyle world title, Sun flops

Gabriele Detti of Italy celebrates after winning the men's 800m Freestyle final during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2017
Gabriele Detti of Italy celebrates after winning the men's 800m Freestyle final during the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships in the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2017PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Italy's Gabriele Detti was the surprise winner of the men's 800m freestyle on Wednesday (July 26) as Chinese superstar Sun Yang finished only fifth in the final at the world championships.

Detti touched the wall at seven minutes, 40.77 seconds with Wojciech Wojdak of Poland claiming silver at 0.96 back and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri earning bronze at 1.67.

Sun, the gold medallist in the event at the each of the last three world championships, produced an uncharacteristically poor performance to finish 8.10 off Detti's pace.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice