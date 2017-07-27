Swimming: Detti wins men's 800m freestyle world title, Sun flops

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Italy's Gabriele Detti was the surprise winner of the men's 800m freestyle on Wednesday (July 26) as Chinese superstar Sun Yang finished only fifth in the final at the world championships.

Detti touched the wall at seven minutes, 40.77 seconds with Wojciech Wojdak of Poland claiming silver at 0.96 back and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri earning bronze at 1.67.

Sun, the gold medallist in the event at the each of the last three world championships, produced an uncharacteristically poor performance to finish 8.10 off Detti's pace.