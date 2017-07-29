Swimming: Chupkov wins men's 200m breaststroke world title

Chupkov smiles after his win.PHOTO: EPA
Published
July 28

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Anton Chupkov won the men's 200m breaststroke final at the world championships on Friday (July 28) to give Russia a second gold just minutes after Yuliya Efimova's victory in the women's race.

Chupkov clocked a new championships record of two minutes, 6.96 seconds with Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki taking silver at 0.33 secs and compatriot Ippei Watanabe earning bronze at 0.51.

Having won bronze in the Olympic final last year, the 20-year-old Chupkov has now won the first major title of his career.

"I won bronze in Rio, today I'm world champion, so of course I'm very happy," said Chupkov.

"The Japanese are strong opponents, but they're my friends too - I gave everything I had."

