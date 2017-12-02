Swimming: Breaststroke specialists Khoo and Ho stand out again on last day of short-course national meet

For the second day running, Singapore swimmers Lionel Khoo and Roanne Ho stole the limelight at the Singapore National Swimming Championships (short course).

Khoo set a short-course national record in the men's 50m breaststroke on the last day of the two-day meet at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Saturday (Dec 2).

The 22-year-old clocked 59.88 seconds to erase his mark of 1min 00.22sec during the morning heats and lowered it again with a 59.65 effort to win the final in the evening.

His National Training Centre team-mate Ho also had another record-breaking day.

The 25-year-old lowered her own women's 50m breast national mark of 30.49, achieved at the Fina World Cup Singapore leg in November, when she clocked 30.38 in the final.

Khoo said: "I am pretty happy... my short-course swims have always been quite consistent, but this is the first time I have gone under one minute in this event twice in a day."

He added that he tried to improve his swims from the World Cup leg in Singapore by bettering his turns, and positioning his body closer to the water surface at these championships.

He had set a national record of 27.31 in the men's 50m breast on the first day of the championships on Friday.

Ho too, set a new national mark of 1:07.39 in the 100m breast on Friday.

The SEA Games women's 50m breast champion said: "I didn't expect it (another national record) since I did really badly in the heats; in training I have been trying to focus so much in the second 50m of the 100m event that I kind of forgot how to swim the first 50m.

"I glided at the end in the heats as my underwater (kick) was too long, so I made some adjustments for the final."