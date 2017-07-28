Swimming: American Kalisz claims first world title

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Chase Kalisz of the United States won the men's 200m individual medley gold at the world championships on Thursday (July 27).

Kalisz touched the wall at one minute, 55.56 seconds, with Japan's Kosuke Hagino taking silver at 0.45sec and China's Wang Shun earning bronze at 0.72.

Having won 400m IM silver at both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2013 world championships in Barcelona, the 23-year-old Kalisz finally has his hands on gold over the shorter distance.

Hagino took his second successive major silver, having also finished second in the Olympic final last year after winning the 400m IM gold in Rio.

Wang had to settle for bronze for the third year in a row over 200m after finishing third in last year's Olympic final and at the 2015 world champs in Kazan.