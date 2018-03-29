Super Rugby: Tickets for Sunwolves-Bulls game on June 30 to go on sale on April 1

SINGAPORE - Tickets for the only Super Rugby match to be played in Singapore this year will go on sale at 10am on Sunday (April 1), the Singapore Sports Hub announced on Thursday (March 29).

Tickets for the June 30 match at the National Stadium between the Sunwolves - who play their home games in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong this season - and South Africa's Bulls, are priced from $15, and are available on various channels, such as the Sports Hub Tix website.

Between April 1 and May 31, fans will also get a 15 per cent discount off Category 1 and 2 tickets .

"The team are excited to play in Singapore again this year," said Sunwolves head coach Jamie Joseph, who replaced Filo Tiatia this season.

"Besides familiar faces such as Edward Quirk, Harumichi Tatekawa, Shota Horie, Fumiaki Tanaka and Sam Wykes, fans can look forward to the return of Akihito Yamada, who scored a hat-trick against the Cheetahs in 2016 at the National Stadium, as well as new faces including Michael Leitch, Hosea Saumaki and Lomano Lemeki.

"We hope that fans can come and support us as we continue to strive towards earning our first win in our second home."

The Japanese side are winless after five matches this season, and are at the bottom of the 15-team league.

The Sunwolves lost 27-30 to the Bulls the last time they met at the National Stadium in 2016.