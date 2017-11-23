StanChart half marathon a sell-out

SINGAPORE - Registration for the 21.1km half-marathon category at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) 2017 has closed after the last available slots were taken up earlier today (Nov 23).

The category is the third sell-out after the ekiden and marathon, which sold out for the first time in the event's history last week. The last time the 21.1km half marathon was sold out was in 2014.

The popularity of the marathon and half-marathon categories show a changing trend among registrations as more take part in the longer distances.

The SCSM race expo and entry pack collection will take place from Nov 30 - Dec 2 at Marina Bay Sands.

In addition to the collection of entry packs, there will be a variety of activities for participants and the public like virtual reality running routes and yoga classes while experts will be on hand to give advice on conditioning and race-day preparation.

Attendees will also enjoy exclusive on-site discounts on merchandise, running apparel and equipment from SCSM partners.

Runners who are keen to participate in the 10km and Kids Dash categories can still register at www.singaporemarathon.com. There are less than 100 and 300 slots remaining respectively.

Standard Chartered card holders will enjoy 15 per cent off the registration fee across all categories.