ST Run: Rain does not dampen runners' mood during Breakfast Run

SINGAPORE - As part of a series of fringe activities leading to the Straits Times (ST) Run 2017,participants gathered early outside cafe Cups n Canvas for a morning run.

Dubbed the Breakfast Run, participants embarked on a 3km route before enjoying breakfast and a coffee appreciation session. However, soon after the runners set off, there was a downpour of rain.

"Honestly, the rain made me not want to run, but all in all it was a good preparation," said Tan Mei Hui, 32.

"The run was okay, because we are working adults this (preparation run) is a good time to run and train. It was good for training, there was a good breakfast and it was good to help charity."

"The food served was good, and so was the coffee."

All registrants paid a $10 fee, which was donated to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

"This training run is something new, they didn't have this last year," said Esther Chan, 32. She signed up for the 5km Fun Run category with Tan for the ST Run 2017. Both participated in last year's edition of the ST Run.

"It was a good experience last year, so we're coming back for it this year," said Chan.

"I'm looking forward to the run."

The most upcoming fringe activity is the True Fitness clinic. The free clinic for ST Run participants is scheduled for May 13 and is limited to a maximum of 65 participants. A 5km run will take place around Suntec City before moving on to a KpopX fitness session at True Fitness, Suntec City.