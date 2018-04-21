ST Run participants stand chance to win 65" Panasonic TV

Participants in this year's The Straits Times Run are already getting one of the widest range of build-up activities ever, from fitness sessions to lifestyle events.

Now, local runners - defined as those who reside in Singapore - can also look forward to an exciting array of prizes to be given out during the ST Run race-day carnival on Sept 23 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The prizes are lined up by Panasonic, the ST Run's presenting sponsor for the sixth year running, as part of the company's 100th-year anniversary celebrations.

This year's post-race lucky draw grand prize is a Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED TV set worth $8,999.

Taking home the grand prize last year - also a Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED television set - was software engineer Lim Beng Wei.

"Winning the prize was something really unexpected and, at first, I could not believe it," said the 44-year-old, who has signed up for the 18.45km category again this year.

"I am still using it now at home. It's a 65-inch television set, so of course I was quite happy."

Mr Lim added that he is targeting a new personal best of 1hr 30min.

In conjunction with Panasonic's 100th-year anniversary, a pre-draw of 100 participants will be conducted before the run. These participants will then be informed via e-mail before the run, and will need to be present during the lucky draw.

ST RUN INFORMATION

For more details on prize eligibility and to sign up, go to www.straitstimesrun.com

The top three local finishers of the 18.45km and 10km categories will also win prizes sponsored by Panasonic.

For the 18.45km category, these are a Panasonic 55-inch Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV set worth $2,599, a Panasonic Pure Steam convection oven worth $1,599, and a Panasonic Lumix G mirrorless camera worth $1,099, respectively.

The top local male and female finishers of this category will also receive a five-day, four-night all-expenses paid trip to run in the July 1 Gold Coast Marathon.

The top three 10km finishers will receive a Panasonic 49-inch Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV set worth $1,699, a Panasonic Lumix camera worth $999, and a Panasonic 5-Layer IH rice cooker worth $629, respectively.

Local runners taking part in the 18.45km category like Mr Lim also have a chance to win the trip to the Gold Coast Marathon if they sign up for the ST Run by April 30.

There is one more package in addition to that for the 18.45km winners, and all they have to do is tell us - on the ST Run Facebook page - why they deserve to win the package in 100 words or less (terms and conditions apply). The winner will be notified by May 3.