ST Run: Participants praise warm-up runs as helpful in preparing them for July 16 event

SINGAPORE - The second in a series of fringe activities leading to the Straits Times (ST) Run 2017 saw participants embark on a 5km run on Saturday (May 13) morning that aided their preparations for this July's ST Run.

The initial warm-up run on May 6 took runners on a 3km route at Selegie Road while the latest run was 2km longer around Suntec City.

Saturday's programme for participants had included a complimentary KpopX fitness session organised by True Fitness at their Suntec City premises but the class was cancelled due to the instructor having a family emergency.

For sales coordinator Cheah Shu Lin, these build-up runs were helpful in her training. The 31-year-old will be a pacer for the 18.45km run. She said: "Compared to the last run, this was slightly longer. It's good to slowly build up the distance.

"In general the participants may not run regularly, so the preparation run is a good build up. They will feel motivation too while running in groups."

"It was an enjoyable run. The route at Suntec was basically easy to follow, and the support from the organiser was good. At the end of the run, there was ice-cold 100 Plus and bananas."

The July 16 ST Run is the fifth instalment of the event which started in 2013.

The ST Run, which ended at the Singapore Sports Hub in 2014 and 2015, and at the F1 Pit Building last year, will conclude at the Padang this year.

There are three different categories - the 18.45km and 10km competitive runs, and the 5km fun run.

Registration can be done online at straitstimesrun.com.