ST Ride sold out at OCBC Cycle

All 2,215 slots for The Straits Times Ride at the May 5-6 OCBC Cycle have been snapped up, almost 10 days before the April 16 deadline for registration.

This year, the event has partnered bike-sharing firm Mobike, and the move has proven rather popular too, with almost a quarter of the ST Ride's registrants opting to rent one for the race instead of lugging their own set of wheels to the start line.

Koh Ching Ching, OCBC Bank's head of group corporate communications, noted: "With our partnership with Mobike, not having a bike is no longer an obstacle. Mobike offers free rental of bikes to be used at the event. The take-up for the rides was therefore moving quite nicely."

She added: "We are thrilled that the 23km The Straits Times Ride is sold out way before the close of registration. The ability to ride on public roads closed just for OCBC Cycle, while bonding with friends and families, is a great draw to many people."

Those who have missed out on the ST Ride can still join the 42km The Sportive Ride, although Koh revealed that slots are "also running out fast, with 80 per cent... already filled".

In addition, 125 corporate participants have signed up for The Business Times Cycle of Hope - in which a portion of the registration fees goes to one of OCBC Cycle's adopted charities - and 775 for The Corporate Bike Ride. In total, more than 1,000 participants from 33 firms are taking part in the OCBC Cycle's non-competitive rides.

Registration for corporate rides will close next Tuesday.

This year's route will see participants take in a view of Marina Bay Sands, Gardens By The Bay, Singapore Sports Hub and the Singapore Flyer. The rides end at the iconic National Stadium.

But that is not the only enticement to sign up.

Koh added: "The deal is even sweeter as each rider gets an event pack worth $200, including shopping vouchers from Robinsons, Timbuk2 and Polar, and a discount for The Straits Times Run."

For more information, visit www.ocbccycle.com